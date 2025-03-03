In Rivne region, a tractor fell through the ice, the driver died.
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Bile in the Varash district, a "Cherry" tractor fell through the ice of a lake, and the driver died. The 48-year-old man was attempted to be rescued by fellow villagers, but medics pronounced him dead.
In the Varas district of the Rivne region, a tractor fell through the ice. As a result of the incident, the driver of the vehicle died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the regional police.
Details
It is noted that the tragic event occurred on Monday, March 3, at around 09:35 in the village of Bile in the Volodymyretska community.
The investigator established that the driver of the tractor "Cherry," a 48-year-old local resident, fell through the ice while moving across the lake. Villagers rushed to save the man and brought him to the surface, but medics only confirmed his death. Rescuers pulled the vehicle ashore.
It is noted that investigators are currently conducting a pre-trial investigation under the preliminary legal qualification of part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules resulting in the death of the victim).
"The body of a 48-year-old resident of the village of Bile has been sent to the morgue for a forensic examination and to determine the cause of death," the police added.
Reminder
In February, during a group dive near the Philippine Islands, two citizens of the Russian Federation died. One fell victim to a shark attack, while the other drowned after losing consciousness in a strong current.
Vacationers rescued from a drowned catamaran on Svityaz10.08.24, 22:48 • 27785 views