Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 18591 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 32273 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 25550 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 24952 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 23421 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 34904 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 19876 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 22167 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 41777 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Kharkiv region, the number of wounded from the Russian strike on a store increased, a massive attack on Lozova claimed two lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

As a result of the Russian strike on a store in Barvinkove, Kharkiv region, 13 people were injured. In Lozova, two people died and six were injured due to the night attack.

In Kharkiv region, the number of wounded from the Russian strike on a store increased, a massive attack on Lozova claimed two lives

In the Kharkiv region, the number of victims of the Russian attack on a store in Barvinkove has increased to 13, two people died, and 6 were injured due to the enemy's night attack on Lozova, reported the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

The previous evening, Russian troops launched a series of UAV strikes on the center of Barvinkove.

"According to preliminary data, 13 people were injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

As a result of one of the hits on a two-story store building, destruction and a fire covering an area of more than 1500 square meters occurred. After a repeated strike, multi-story residential buildings, garages, and cars were damaged.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack has been completed. Rescuers worked under the threat of repeated Russian strikes.

As noted by the prosecutor's office, according to preliminary data, the Russian army used two Geran-2 type attack UAVs on the city.

"The first hit was recorded on the warehouse premises of the store. Approximately 15 minutes later, a second strike occurred - directly on the store, at the moment when specialized services were working on the scene, eliminating the consequences of the attack, providing assistance to people, and documenting the crime. It is likely that the enemy once again used the tactic of the so-called 'double tap,' aimed at causing as many casualties as possible," the prosecutor's office noted.

Russian army attacked a store in Kharkiv region, 10 injured reported

And on the night of February 12, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, according to the prosecutor's office, carried out a combined massive attack on the city of Lozova using, according to preliminary data, ballistic missiles and Geran-2 type attack unmanned aerial vehicles. The attack lasted approximately from 01:30 to 04:00.

As a result of the hits, damage and destruction of civilian infrastructure facilities were recorded. In particular, a warehouse building of one of the enterprises caught fire. Garages of a farm and residential buildings were damaged.

"As a result of the armed attack, a man and a woman died. Six more people were injured and are in a state of acute shock," the prosecutor's office indicated.

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, a total of 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks over the past day. As a result of the shelling, three people died; 20 people were injured, including two children.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Lozova
Shahed-136