Russian army attacked a store in Kharkiv region, 10 injured reported

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
Exclusive
07:42 PM • 1768 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
05:25 PM • 5812 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 8446 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 9584 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 12361 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 19860 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 16110 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 20113 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 32016 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24418 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.7m/s
88%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 21636 views
Rada allowed a one-year deferment for military personnel with "18-24 contract"February 11, 11:21 AM • 8670 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 12405 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 18150 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 8630 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 19864 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 18283 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 21751 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 32020 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 44395 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 4426 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 8880 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 12500 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 15991 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 32194 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Series

Russian army attacked a store in Kharkiv region, 10 injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Russian troops shelled Barvinkove, Izium district, hitting a two-story store. As a result of the attack, 10 people were injured and suffered an acute stress reaction; a fire broke out.

Russian army attacked a store in Kharkiv region, 10 injured reported

On the evening of Wednesday, February 11, Russia shelled the city of Barvinkove, Izium district, causing a two-story store to catch fire. Currently, 10 injured citizens are known, UNN reports with reference to the National Police and the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

On February 11, at about 6:35 p.m., Russian troops shelled the city of Barvinkove, Izium district. As a result of the hit, a two-story store caught fire. Emergency services are working at the scene, police are providing assistance to the victims and documenting the consequences of the enemy attack.

- the report says.

It is reported that 10 people sustained injuries and an acute stress reaction.

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, according to preliminary data, the enemy attacked with a Geran-2 type drone. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out.

Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Today, February 11, Russian occupiers attacked a primary medical care service vehicle in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the strike, the vehicle caught fire, and one woman died at the scene.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Shahed-136