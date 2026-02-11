Russian army attacked a store in Kharkiv region, 10 injured reported

On the evening of Wednesday, February 11, Russia shelled the city of Barvinkove, Izium district, causing a two-story store to catch fire. Currently, 10 injured citizens are known, UNN reports with reference to the National Police and the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

On February 11, at about 6:35 p.m., Russian troops shelled the city of Barvinkove, Izium district. As a result of the hit, a two-story store caught fire. Emergency services are working at the scene, police are providing assistance to the victims and documenting the consequences of the enemy attack. - the report says.

It is reported that 10 people sustained injuries and an acute stress reaction.

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, according to preliminary data, the enemy attacked with a Geran-2 type drone. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out.

Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Today, February 11, Russian occupiers attacked a primary medical care service vehicle in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the strike, the vehicle caught fire, and one woman died at the scene.