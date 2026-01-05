In Kharkiv region, Russians tried to use the Soyuz gas pipeline for advancement, the enemy was stopped - Air Assault Forces

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian military personnel stopped an attempt by Russian forces to launch an assault using the Soyuz gas pipeline. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps, according to UNN.

Details

"In the Kupyansk direction, the 77th separate Airmobile Dnipro Brigade of the 7th Airborne Assault Corps thwarted an enemy attempt to launch an assault using the Soyuz gas pipeline. The enemy tried to use the gas pipeline for covert withdrawal and subsequent accumulation of forces," reads the post by the 7th Airborne Assault Corps.

Russian troops, as indicated, operated north of Novoplatonivka - in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove. Approximately 50 'Rashists' were involved in the attempted breakthrough.

"The 77th Airmobile Brigade timely detected the enemy's intentions and, in cooperation with adjacent units, stopped the enemy's assault. The elimination of at least 40 enemy servicemen has been confirmed," reports the 7th Airborne Assault Corps.

As a result of the operation, it is reported that "the enemy did not achieve its assigned tasks, and the situation in the area of responsibility has been stabilized."

"In the area of responsibility of the 77th separate Airmobile Dnipro Brigade, the enemy continues to operate in small groups and attempts to infiltrate between positions. The actions of the occupiers are under constant control of the Defense Forces and are being stopped. Units of the 77th separate Airmobile Dnipro Brigade continue to perform combat missions in the Kupyansk direction," the post concludes.

Recall

Ukrainian military personnel defending Kupyansk have published photographs of the city destroyed by Russian occupiers.