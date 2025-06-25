In Kharkiv region, a woman kept nine dogs in the house, one of them was locked in the cellar for six months

Nine dogs were seized from the house of a woman with signs of mental disorder in Kharkiv region. One animal was taken from the basement. This was reported by UNN with reference to KP "Animal Handling Center".

Details

It is reported that the hotline of the animal protection department received two reports of alleged animal abuse. The Center's inspector checked the received statements.

Animal rescue specialists recorded a shocking case of negligent dog keeping.

The remains of cats found in the house were particularly shocking. Given the horrific find, experts suggest that the owner of the house fed the dogs these animals.

According to neighbors, the resident of the house, approximately 30–35 years old, lives alone and has mental disorders. The house was in an extremely neglected state: there was no water, gas or electricity supply, and the premises were cluttered with household and street garbage.

Nine dogs were found in the house, two adults and seven puppies. Another dog, a weakened old shepherd dog, was found in a damp basement with an area of only two square meters at a depth of about three meters. According to the woman, the animal had been there for more than six months.

The Center's employees called the police to the house, and the dogs were taken to the shelter. The owner voluntarily handed over the dogs.

Currently, all animals are in the shelter, where they undergo medical examination and treatment. Later they will be vaccinated, sterilized and new families will be sought for them.

