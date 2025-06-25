$41.790.08
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
07:38 PM • 2780 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
04:35 PM • 17171 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 39320 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 46176 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
June 25, 01:08 PM • 50678 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 49842 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 54194 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 63081 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76994 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105301 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
In Kharkiv region, a woman kept nine dogs in the house, one of them was locked in the cellar for six months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

In the Kharkiv region, nine dogs were seized from the house of a woman with signs of mental disorder, one of which was taken from the basement. The remains of cats were found in the house, which may indicate that the dogs were fed with them. The owner voluntarily handed over the dogs to the shelter, where they are being examined and prepared for finding new families.

In Kharkiv region, a woman kept nine dogs in the house, one of them was locked in the cellar for six months

Nine dogs were seized from the house of a woman with signs of mental disorder in Kharkiv region. One animal was taken from the basement. This was reported by UNN with reference to KP "Animal Handling Center".

Details

It is reported that the hotline of the animal protection department received two reports of alleged animal abuse. The Center's inspector checked the received statements.

Animal rescue specialists recorded a shocking case of negligent dog keeping.

The remains of cats found in the house were particularly shocking. Given the horrific find, experts suggest that the owner of the house fed the dogs these animals.

According to neighbors, the resident of the house, approximately 30–35 years old, lives alone and has mental disorders. The house was in an extremely neglected state: there was no water, gas or electricity supply, and the premises were cluttered with household and street garbage.

Nine dogs were found in the house, two adults and seven puppies. Another dog, a weakened old shepherd dog, was found in a damp basement with an area of only two square meters at a depth of about three meters. According to the woman, the animal had been there for more than six months.

In Frankivshchyna, police are searching for an attacker who shot a horse in a pasture23.06.25, 15:26 • 2522 views

The Center's employees called the police to the house, and the dogs were taken to the shelter. The owner voluntarily handed over the dogs.

Currently, all animals are in the shelter, where they undergo medical examination and treatment. Later they will be vaccinated, sterilized and new families will be sought for them.

Record 386 cases of animal cruelty opened this year: they have increased by almost four times20.06.25, 10:34 • 2360 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

