Record 386 cases of animal cruelty opened this year: they have increased by almost four times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

In five months of 2025, 386 criminal proceedings regarding cruel treatment of animals have been opened in Ukraine, which is almost four times more compared to the previous year. The significant surge is related to educational work and accessible legal tools.

Record 386 cases of animal cruelty opened this year: they have increased by almost four times

In Ukraine, 386 criminal proceedings regarding animal cruelty have been opened in the first five months of 2025. This is almost four times more than last year, according to data from the monitoring service Opendatabot, writes "UNN".

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, this refers to the number of cases under Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For comparison, in 2024, there were 105 such cases.

The largest surge occurred in April this year – 213 new cases. This is more than for the entire 2024. For comparison: in the first months of the year, an average of 21 cases were opened per month. In May, the number decreased to 110, but this is still five times higher than the usual figures of previous years.

"The increase in the number of criminal proceedings for animal cruelty is not about increased violence, but about reduced silence. Thanks to educational work, accessible legal tools, and support from public organizations, people have started reporting violations more and acting in accordance with the law," said Anastasia Gevchuk, a legal analyst for the organization UAnimals.

According to her, the effectiveness of investigations has increased: if suspicions were previously handed down in only 20% of cases, this year it is 80%. At the same time, due to the workload, fewer cases reach court – only 4%, while in previous years this figure was 13-15%.

"Such a surge in new cases this year is, in particular, the result of the persistent work in 2024: the launch of chatbots where one can report animal cruelty, the publication of application templates that can be submitted if you encounter such a situation, training for investigators and prosecutors, etc., conducted by UAnimals. Additionally, in February 2025, a specialized training for law enforcement officers took place, which increased their awareness and, consequently, their effectiveness in documenting such cases," Gevchuk added.

Additionally

According to the search service "Babysia", since the beginning of the year, courts have already issued 20 verdicts for animal cruelty. Some offenders receive real prison sentences. In particular, in the Lviv region, a man was sentenced to five years in prison for killing a dog.

However, there are also cases where courts impose fines or suspended sentences.

Reference

Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for liability for cruel treatment of animals that caused their death or injury, particularly in the presence of minors or using sadistic methods.

