In Frankivshchyna, police are searching for an attacker who shot a horse in a pasture

The police of Ivano-Frankivsk region are looking for an attacker who shot a horse with a firearm near the village of Zelena in Nadvirna district. The animal was found dead in the pasture. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Details

It is reported that on June 21, at about 8:12 PM, the police received a report that a dead horse with a gunshot wound was found in one of the forest areas of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Operatives found that an unknown person on June 20 or 21 shot a horse grazing near the village with a smoothbore shotgun. The animal died on the spot.

An investigation has been launched into this fact. Police are taking measures to identify the person involved in the offense. The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

The police reminded that cruel treatment of animals is a crime. In case of detecting such cases, immediately report to line 102.