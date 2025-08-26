In Kharkiv region, a morgue employee who robbed fallen Ukrainian soldiers was exposed – prosecutor's office

In the Kharkiv region, investigators established that a morgue employee systematically stole personal belongings of deceased Ukrainian military personnel. The woman is suspected of cutting wedding rings from the fingers of the fallen, appropriating phones and jewelry, and then pawning them. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation began after an appeal from the wife of a fallen defender from Kupyansk. The woman reported that upon receiving her husband's body from the morgue, she noticed the disappearance of his wedding ring. At the same time, she was sure that the ornament remained on her husband's finger even before the body was transferred for examination.

During the investigation, it was established that the junior medical nurse of the Chuhuiv department of the State Forensic Medical Examination Bureau "Kharkiv Regional Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination" was involved in the disappearance of the wedding ring. She systematically appropriated personal belongings of fallen soldiers — the prosecutor's office reported.

Subsequently, the morgue employee pawned the stolen items, receiving cash for them. During the search, a significant amount of jewelry and pawnshop receipts were seized from the suspect.

The prosecutor's office informed the woman of suspicion of committing theft under martial law and of illegal appropriation of items that were on the bodies of the deceased (Part 4 of Article 185, Part 3 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Her actions not only grossly violated the law, but also disregarded moral norms and traditions of respectful attitude towards the deceased — the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office stated.

Investigators are checking whether other morgue employees are involved in the criminal activity. Prosecutors are preparing a petition to the court to choose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention.

Organized a scheme to evade mobilization: a "family business" of lawyers detained in Zaporizhzhia