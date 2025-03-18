In the Kharkiv region enterprise damaged, woman injured due to Russian attacks
During the day, the enemy shelled the Chuhuiv, Izyum, Kupyansk, and Bohodukhiv districts. Residential buildings, an enterprise, and an educational institution were damaged, and a woman was injured.
Enemy shelling was recorded in 5 districts of Kharkiv region during the day, there is damage to residential buildings, an enterprise, an educational institution, and a woman was injured, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, in Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.
Details
According to Syniehubov, enemy strikes were recorded:
- 23:12 – Chuhuiv district, village of Pechenihy. As a result of the shelling by two Shahed-type UAVs, the roof of an educational institution and a sports hall with an area of 62 square meters caught fire.
- 22:50 – Berestynskyi district, village of Ivanivske. As a result of the shelling, grass and bushes on an area of 2.5 hectares were burning.
- 17:30 – Izyum district, village of Maliivka. As a result of the shelling, preliminarily MLRS, a private residential building was damaged.
- 17:00 – Kupyansk district, village of Prykolotne. UAV hit the territory of a civil enterprise. No casualties or damage.
- 16:45 – Bohodukhiv district, village of Riasne. A woman was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike.
- 16:15 – Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv settlement. As a result of the shelling with a KAB at the territory of a civil enterprise, industrial equipment was damaged.
- 15:50 – Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv settlement. Damage to a private residential building was recorded as a result of a KAB strike.
