In Kharkiv, five people were injured as a result of a "strike" on a five-story building — Regional Military Administration

Photo: Telegram channel KhS Kharkiv

As a result of the "strike" on a five-story building in Kharkiv, five people are known to have been injured. This was stated by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

"Strike" in a five-story residential building in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Partial destruction of the residential building. A fire broke out - Syniehubov reported.

Units of the State Emergency Service and emergency medical teams are working at the scene of the strike.

We add

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration added that five people were injured as a result of the enemy "strike" on the Kholodnohirskyi district.

The enemy struck Kharkiv with "banderols": the destruction is serious — an entire entrance collapsed