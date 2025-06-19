In Kharkiv, after 12 days of battling the flames, a fire at a civilian enterprise attacked by the Russian Federation on June 7 has been extinguished - Terekhov

A fire at a civilian facility in Kharkiv, which was attacked by Russia on the night of June 7, was finally extinguished today, June 19. Local firefighters were assisted by colleagues from other regions. UNN reports this, citing Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast.

Details

The search operation at the site of the explosive penetration into the premises of a civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv lasted almost 6 days.

At a civilian facility, which suffered an enemy strike on the night of June 7, the fire was finally completely extinguished today. Firefighting efforts lasted for 12 days, the State Emergency Service worked at the site of the fire, and communal equipment was involved. As a result of the strike, a search operation lasted for several days, and six bodies of deceased civilians were recovered from the debris. - wrote Terekhov.

On the evening of June 12, during the dismantling of the rubble, rescuers discovered the body of the sixth victim.

The bodies of 6 deceased have been recovered from the rubble: 3 men and 3 women. A total of over 70 tons of concrete and metal structures have been dismantled - reported the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast.

Recall

On the night of June 7, Russian troops launched a massive strike on a civilian facility in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, several industrial buildings were destroyed, structures collapsed, and large-scale fires broke out. Rescuers managed to save two people.

