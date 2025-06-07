$41.470.01
05:00 AM • 13757 views

Advertisement
53 UAVs, 4 UAVs, dead, wounded, numerous destruction: the consequences of the most large-scale attack on Kharkiv on June 7 (photo, video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2402 views

On the night of June 7, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones and missiles, killing 3 people and injuring 18. High-rise buildings, private houses and a civilian enterprise were damaged.

On the night of Saturday, June 7, Russia attacked Kharkiv with 53 Shahed-type UAVs, 4 KABs and a missile. As a result of the enemy shelling, 3 people died and 18 were injured. Damage to 18 apartment buildings was recorded. Rescuers showed the consequences of the night attack on the city. This is reported by the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

Details

Today, the enemy launched massive attacks with drones, air bombs and missiles on Kharkiv and its suburbs, causing destruction and fires.

One of the strikes hit a residential 9-story building, where apartments on the upper floors caught fire. SES rescuers rescued a woman from under the rubble

- the SES said in a statement.

"The shelling also damaged the private sector, a civilian enterprise and other facilities. Rescuers, psychologists, pyrotechnicians and dog handlers are working at the scene. A mobile SES tent has been set up to provide assistance to the victims," the rescuers said.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, in the Kyivskyi district of the city, preliminarily, as a result of hitting 40 UAVs, 4 KABs and 1 missile on the territory of a civilian enterprise, a fire broke out on an area of 10,000 sq.m. Four workshop buildings were hit. People may be under the rubble.

A UAV hit a tree near a two-story residential building. A UAV hit a private house with subsequent fire on an area of 10 sq.m. A UAV hit the ground. An outbuilding caught fire on an area of 10 sq.m

- he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv, a UAV hit a 9-story residential building. 12 apartments on the 7th, 8th and 9th floors caught fire on an area of 600 sq.m. A woman was rescued from under the rubble. Two cars were also on fire.

Also on the outskirts of Kharkiv, as a result of 3 Shahed-type UAVs hitting an abandoned cowshed and 5 UAVs hitting an open area, a fire broke out 

- Syniehubov informed.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov noted that, according to preliminary data, as a result of the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv, damage to 18 apartment buildings (three of which had structural damage) and 13 private households was recorded.

According to the SES, 3 people died and 18 were injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

"Two dead from a 9-story building, another person from the private sector," the SES added

Let us remind you

On the night of June 7, Russia launched the most powerful combined attack on Kharkiv for the entire time of the full-scale war. At least 40 explosions were heard in the city. There are injured, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby. A multi-story residential building was hit.  

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kharkiv
