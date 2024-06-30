In Kharkiv, a woman illegally received her deceased mother's pension for 2 years
A 54-year-old Kharkiv resident had been illegally receiving her deceased mother's pension for two years.
In Kharkiv, a woman received her deceased mother's pension for two years, illegally taking possession of almost 80 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, UNN reports.
In Kharkiv, an offender who had been receiving her deceased mother's pension for two years was exposed by the police. The woman, who was 54 years old at the time of the discovery, failed to notify the Pension Fund of her 81-year-old mother's death and instead continued to illegally receive her funds through direct access to the pensioner's bank card.
According to the investigation, the offender illegally seized almost UAH 80 thousand during the period from May 2022 to December 2023. After conducting operational and investigative measures, police officers exposed her and served her a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 190 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
