Purchase and sale fraud: investigation into legume supplier company completed

In the Odessa region, investigators found entrepreneurs who delivered goods without registration in tax reports. Tax losses: more than UAH 11 million. now the pre-trial investigation is completed, The Bureau of Economic Security reports the details of the case, reports UNN.

A pre-trial investigation into deliberate tax evasion on a particularly large scale by a legume supplier has been completed.

BEB investigators in the Odessa region found that the company supplied soybeans to the exporter without registration in tax reports. It is indicated that the company did not have documents on the origin and purchase of legumes, and the goods were registered as received free of charge. It is also noted that the supplier of products deliberately did not reflect acquisition operations in the accounting statements.

As a result of such actions, the company evaded paying more than UAH 11 million in taxes. But so far, revenues to the state budget have been provided. during the investigation, BEB detectives informed one of her officials of the suspicion.

The case was sent to the court.

Complex ownership structure and problems with the tax service: what is known about the company that made a scandal for the road in the Odessa region