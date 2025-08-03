$41.710.00
August 3, 10:28 AM
In Kharkiv, a man shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and then beat him

Kyiv • UNN

 1114 views

The police of Kharkiv region detained an assailant who beat and shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a traumatic pistol, and then beat him. The attacker was detained.

In Kharkiv, a man shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and then beat him

In Kharkiv, a 43-year-old man shot a 22-year-old AFU veteran, who lost a leg at the front, with a traumatic weapon during a conflict. The assailant has been detained and faces up to seven years in prison. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the evening of August 3, 2025, a conflict arose between men near an apartment building on 92nd Brigade Street in Kharkiv.

During the argument, the 43-year-old suspect pulled out a traumatic PMR 9mm pistol and shot the AFU veteran. The victim is a 22-year-old Ukrainian defender who lost a leg while performing a combat mission in the war. He was fitted with a prosthesis.

- states the prosecutor's post.

Police officers promptly located and detained the shooter. He turned out to be a local resident born in 1981. He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The man who shot was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine at his place of residence in Kharkiv. The issue of notifying him of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism committed with the use of a specially adapted or pre-prepared object for inflicting bodily harm — is currently being resolved.

Investigators have initiated a pre-trial investigation into the fact of hooliganism. The detainee faces up to seven years in prison.

- law enforcement officers reported.

The victim is in the hospital, where medics are providing him with the necessary assistance.

Recall

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a war veteran was beaten for reprimanding vacationers over Russian music.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv