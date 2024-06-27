In Kharkiv, a blast wave damaged the windows of two university buildings
Kyiv • UNN
The blast wave from the Russian attack damaged the windows of two university buildings in Kharkiv.
As a result of the blast wave during the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the windows of two buildings of the university were damaged. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports .
Addendum
According to preliminary information, an enemy attack was recorded in Kharkiv in the Kyivskyi district, a private house was damaged. There was no information on casualties or injuries.