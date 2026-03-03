In January-February, the Defense Forces hit 13 oil and gas facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation

During January and February, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out over 40 strikes on targets in Russia. These included 13 oil and gas enterprises, as well as military-industrial infrastructure facilities, command posts, ammunition depots, and equipment. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to reduce the military-economic potential and offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor. During January and February 2026, over 40 strikes were carried out on oil and gas infrastructure facilities, military-industrial complex, command posts, ammunition depots, equipment, and enemy personnel on the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, 13 oil refineries, oil depots, and other facilities of Russia's oil and gas complex were hit. Strikes on them weaken both the aggressor's economic capacity to wage war and directly reduce fuel supplies to the enemy army. - the post says.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January-February, the following oil and gas infrastructure facilities on the territory of Russia were hit.

Among the oil refineries: "Ilsky" and "Slavyansk Eco" in the Krasnodar Krai, "Volgogradsky" in the Volgograd Oblast, and "Ukhtinsky" in the Komi Republic.

Also, a number of oil depots were hit: "Gyerkon Plus" in the Lipetsk Oblast, "Oskolneftesnab" in the Belgorod Oblast, "Zhutovskaya" in the Volgograd Oblast, "Penzaneftprodukt" in the Penza Oblast, and "Khoholskaya" in the Voronezh Oblast.

In addition, strikes were carried out on the "Almetyevskaya" oil preparation plant (Tatarstan), drilling rigs of the "Lukoil" corporation in the Caspian Sea, the "Tamannyeftgaz" oil terminal (Krasnodar Krai), and the Neftegorsky gas processing plant (Samara Oblast). - the post says.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a Russian army oil depot in temporarily occupied Luhansk. This reduces the enemy's capabilities for maneuvers and assault operations.