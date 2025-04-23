In Haiti, the largest hospital in Mirebalais is closing due to gang attacks

The main hospital in Haiti is closing due to gang attacks. This is reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

Therefore, the largest hospital located in the city of Mirebalais has ceased operations due to the critical security situation. The institution, which for decades has been a mainstay for thousands of Haitian patients, was forced to stop admitting new patients and began evacuating those already hospitalized.

The reason was the activation of armed gangs, which attacked the city at the end of March, released hundreds of prisoners and actually took control of the surrounding area. In such circumstances, ensuring the safety of medical personnel and patients became impossible. This only exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region, where medical care was already extremely limited.

The hospital in Mirebalais, which served hundreds of people every day and had 300 beds, served as a central medical hub – from intensive care to the treatment of oncology and infectious diseases. Now these functions will have to be distributed among other institutions, many of which are operating at their limit or are also experiencing cuts.

Against this background, international organizations are reducing their presence in the country. Thus, some humanitarian missions have temporarily curtailed their activities in the capital Port-au-Prince, citing direct attacks on their employees.

According to the UN, most medical facilities in the capital are not functioning or are only partially functioning. In such circumstances, access to basic medical care for many Haitians has become a matter of survival.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the UN reported a critical situation in Haiti due to gang violence. 5,600 deaths and more than one million internally displaced persons were recorded in a year.

