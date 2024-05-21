In Germany, unknown vandals painted the grave of Stepan Bandera

In Munich, at the Waldfriedhof cemetery, unknown people painted a monument on the grave of the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian nationalists Stepan Bandera. This is reported by UNN with reference to the historian and writer Vakhtang Kipiani.

The writer admits that the act of vandalism could have been committed by order of the Russian Federation.

Russian gebnya again desecrates the grave of OUN leader Stepan Bandera. Now they decided to" download " the topic... "we need elections." They need destabilization and a repeat of the chaos of the Ukrainian revolution, when there was a struggle of all against all. Kipiani said on his Facebook page.

He also released photos of the monument on Bandera's grave, which show that the moment is painted with the words "we need elections"

In the year of the full-scale invasion, the Russians were already trying to desecrate the grave of Stepan Bandera. Then the pedestal was painted with Paint - vandals painted a hammer and sickle.