In Germany, unknown vandals painted the grave of Stepan Bandera

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72515 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105477 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148439 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152638 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249191 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173839 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165137 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148282 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225266 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43385 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38171 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32008 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56585 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50601 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249191 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225266 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211437 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237215 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224067 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72515 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50601 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56585 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112671 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113587 views
In Germany, unknown vandals painted the grave of Stepan Bandera

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30430 views

Unknown people painted a monument on the grave of Stepan Bandera at Munich's Waldfriedhof cemetery with the inscription" we need elections".

In Munich, at the Waldfriedhof cemetery, unknown people painted a monument on the grave of the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian nationalists Stepan Bandera. This is reported by UNN with reference to the historian and writer Vakhtang Kipiani.

Details 

The writer admits that the act of vandalism could have been committed by order of the Russian Federation. 

Russian gebnya again desecrates the grave of OUN leader Stepan Bandera. Now they decided to" download " the topic... "we need elections." They need destabilization and a repeat of the chaos of the Ukrainian revolution, when there was a struggle of all against all.

Kipiani said on his Facebook page.

He also released photos of the monument on Bandera's grave, which show that the moment is painted with the words "we need elections" 

Image

Recall

In the year of the full-scale invasion, the Russians were already trying to desecrate the grave of Stepan Bandera. Then the pedestal was painted with Paint - vandals painted a hammer and sickle.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyOur people abroad
munichMunich

