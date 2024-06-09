ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

In Germany, a bunker of cybercriminals was put up for sale

In Germany, a bunker of cybercriminals was put up for sale

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26296 views

A former underground military bunker in Germany that was previously used by cybercriminals for illegal activities such as drug trafficking and data theft has been put up for sale by local authorities.

In Germany, a former underground military bunker, which in the 2010s was a nest of cybercriminals, has been put up for sale. It is not known how much the "bunker of evil" is sold for. Local authorities would like a government agency to enter here. About it UNN reports with reference to DW.

The former military bunker is located near the tourist town of Traben-Trarbach in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate in western Germany. During the Cold War, it housed one of the divisions of the German Bundeswehr.

In the 2010s, the bunker was a nest of cybercriminals. From here, the criminal group managed hundreds of servers through which almost 250 thousand crimes were committed - drug transactions, theft and resale of personal data of users, prohibited financial transactions and manipulations, computer attacks, etc. The criminals were discovered and received up to six years in prison, and the bunker became the property of local authorities, who put it up for sale.

The plot covers 13 hectares. There are two ground buildings and a five-level bunker complex with a total area of 5,500 square meters. meters.

 the aboveground and first underground floors are equipped as an office. The second underground floor once housed a data center and a server setup and repair shop. Below were emergency electric generators, power supply systems, water purification and air conditioning, as well as a pumping station.

On the lower underground floor, supplies of drinking water, provisions and diesel fuel were stored.

It is not known how much the "bunker of evil" is sold for. Local authorities would like a government agency, such as an anti - cybercrime agency, to enter here. However, so far only a few potential buyers have appeared: some of them want to open a hotel here, others - a warehouse for maturing cheese or storing wine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
bundeswehrBundeswehr
germanyGermany

Contact us about advertising