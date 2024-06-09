In Germany, a former underground military bunker, which in the 2010s was a nest of cybercriminals, has been put up for sale. It is not known how much the "bunker of evil" is sold for. Local authorities would like a government agency to enter here. About it UNN reports with reference to DW.

The former military bunker is located near the tourist town of Traben-Trarbach in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate in western Germany. During the Cold War, it housed one of the divisions of the German Bundeswehr.

In the 2010s, the bunker was a nest of cybercriminals. From here, the criminal group managed hundreds of servers through which almost 250 thousand crimes were committed - drug transactions, theft and resale of personal data of users, prohibited financial transactions and manipulations, computer attacks, etc. The criminals were discovered and received up to six years in prison, and the bunker became the property of local authorities, who put it up for sale.

In " ProZorro.Sales " successful auctions for the sale of apartments of Saldo and Shelkov collaborators were held

The plot covers 13 hectares. There are two ground buildings and a five-level bunker complex with a total area of 5,500 square meters. meters.

the aboveground and first underground floors are equipped as an office. The second underground floor once housed a data center and a server setup and repair shop. Below were emergency electric generators, power supply systems, water purification and air conditioning, as well as a pumping station.

On the lower underground floor, supplies of drinking water, provisions and diesel fuel were stored.

It is not known how much the "bunker of evil" is sold for. Local authorities would like a government agency, such as an anti - cybercrime agency, to enter here. However, so far only a few potential buyers have appeared: some of them want to open a hotel here, others - a warehouse for maturing cheese or storing wine.

DIU is aware of putin's bunkers, information about them is constantly updated - Yusov