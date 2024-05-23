DIU is aware of putin's bunkers, information about them is constantly updated - Yusov

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine knows where the bunkers of russian dictator vladimir putin are located, as well as their number. This was announced during a telethon by a representative of the GUR, Andriy Yusov, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Yes, information about them is known and constantly updated - Yusov said.

This is how he answered the question of whether the intelligence service knows where putin's bunker is located. Yusov added that putin has more than one bunker.

He also noted that it is currently impossible to disclose information about the number of putin's bunkers.

We won't reveal it now, but I will add that one of the russian dictator's call signs is "bunker". He loves this business, hiding in his deep dungeons like Count Dracula - Yusov added.

According to him, putin does not allow his doubles to enter the bunkers, but sends them on other missions where it is not as safe.

Recall

Last year, the Kremlin denied information that putin has doppelgangers and spent most of his time defending himself in a nuclear bunker.

