Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
DIU is aware of putin's bunkers, information about them is constantly updated - Yusov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74104 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine knows the location and number of bunkers of russian dictator Putin, and this information is constantly updated.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine knows where the bunkers of russian dictator vladimir putin are located, as well as their number. This was announced during a telethon by a representative of the GUR, Andriy Yusov, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Yes, information about them is known and constantly updated

- Yusov said.

This is how he answered the question of whether the intelligence service knows where putin's bunker is located. Yusov added that putin has more than one bunker.

He also noted that it is currently impossible to disclose information about the number of putin's bunkers.

We won't reveal it now, but I will add that one of the russian dictator's call signs is "bunker". He loves this business, hiding in his deep dungeons like Count Dracula

- Yusov added.

According to him, putin does not allow his doubles to enter the bunkers, but sends them on other missions where it is not as safe.

Recall

Last year, the Kremlin denied information that putin has doppelgangers and spent most of his time defending himself in a nuclear bunker.

