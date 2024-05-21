Pentagon chief talks about Putin's strategic mistake

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to fight against Ukraine on the scale of the 19th century, which is a strategic mistake in 2024. This was stated on Monday, May 20, by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at a briefing after a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein-22), which took place in a virtual format, UNN reports .

Details

Putin's forces have opened another front to seize sovereign Ukrainian territory. Kremlin invaders are destroying Ukrainian villages, killing innocent civilians and bombing civilian infrastructure, including dams and power plants US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

According to him, Ukrainian defenders are fighting hard, but "Russian troops are paying a high price for Putin's aggression.

Putin is betting that Ukraine will eventually fall. And he's betting that this Contact Group will collapse, but he's wrong US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

The U.S. Secretary of Defense emphasized that Ukraine is fighting for its life, and this gives "a strategic advantage to a just cause.

Meanwhile, Putin is trying to wage a 19th century war of imperial aggression in 2024. This is a terrible idea and a terrible strategy US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

