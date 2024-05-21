Pentagon chief talks about Putin's strategic mistake

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pentagon chief talks about Putin's strategic mistake

Kyiv

 114972 views

Putin's attempt to unleash a 19th-century imperial war of aggression against Ukraine in 2024 is a strategic mistake, says US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to fight against Ukraine on the scale of the 19th century, which is a strategic mistake in 2024. This was stated on Monday, May 20, by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at a briefing after a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein-22), which took place in a virtual format, UNN reports .

Details

Putin's forces have opened another front to seize sovereign Ukrainian territory. Kremlin invaders are destroying Ukrainian villages, killing innocent civilians and bombing civilian infrastructure, including dams and power plants

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

According to him, Ukrainian defenders are fighting hard, but "Russian troops are paying a high price for Putin's aggression.

Putin is betting that Ukraine will eventually fall. And he's betting that this Contact Group will collapse, but he's wrong

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

The U.S. Secretary of Defense emphasized that Ukraine is fighting for its life, and this gives "a strategic advantage to a just cause.

Meanwhile, Putin is trying to wage a 19th century war of imperial aggression in 2024. This is a terrible idea and a terrible strategy

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising