Austin on Ramstein: they talked about the initiative to protect Ukraine's skies

The participants of today's meeting in the Ramstein format discussed the initiative to protect the sky. This was announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a press conference following the 22nd meeting on Ukraine in the Ramstein format, an UNN correspondent reports.

We also talked about the Sky Protection Initiative. This means that Ukraine's partners will try to find ways to provide what they can and to provide additional spare parts and technical support. We are now focused on ensuring that Ukraine is able to repel Putin's attacks - Austin said.

Addendum

Austin stated that during today's Ramstein meeting, a lot of time was devoted to the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has statedthat Ukraine needs at least 7 air defense systems to protect its critical infrastructure.

Zelenskyy also notedthat Ukraine has only about 25% of the required air defense capabilities.