In February, food prices in Ukraine rose by 1.2%
Kyiv • UNN
In February 2025, the prices for eggs and sunflower oil increased the most - by 3.5% and 3.4% respectively. Clothing and footwear became cheaper by 3.1%, while transportation services became more expensive by 0.6%.
In February, prices for food products and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.2%.
This is reported by the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.
Eggs and sunflower oil became the most expensive, increasing by 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively.
Prices for pasta, fruits, butter, processed grain products, fish and fish products, non-alcoholic beverages, milk and dairy products, vegetables, bread, meat and meat products increased by 1.9–0.6%, while sugar decreased by 0.4%.
Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products rose by 1.3%, which is related to the increase in tobacco product prices by 2.0%.
Clothing and footwear became cheaper by 3.1%, in particular, clothing by 3.4%, and footwear by 2.7%.
Transport prices increased by 0.6% mainly due to the rise in fuel and lubricants prices and the cost of travel in road passenger transport by 1.1%. At the same time, the cost of travel in railway passenger transport decreased by 0.9%.
Reminder
As reported by the State Statistics Service, in January 2025, wholesale prices for industrial products compared to the same month last year increased by 32.5%.