In Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers shot down a rare Russian drone "Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2382 views

Ukrainian military near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, shot down a rare Russian reconnaissance drone "Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg". This drone can be used to counter measures taken by Ukrainian defenders.

In Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers shot down a rare Russian drone "Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg"

Near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, our military shot down a rare Russian drone called "Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg" yesterday. This was reported by Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the 11th Army Corps, on the national telethon.

Details

By the way, I wanted to say that yesterday, units of the 53rd Mechanized Brigade shot down a rare reconnaissance drone, which they call "Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg," which is uncharacteristic for our area of responsibility.

- Zaporozhets reported.

The military added that this drone can be used to counter measures taken by Ukrainian defenders.

The enemy uses it, among other things, if they have any new resources. The enemy tests such drones to counter the measures taken by our military.

- added the lieutenant colonel.

Addition

Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russian invaders are using jet KABs to strike Ukraine. However, Ukrainian air defense systems can shoot them down.

Russian troops launched an airstrike on the Odesa region with three guided aerial bombs with extended range. Two bombs were shot down by air defense, one fell in an open area without consequences.

