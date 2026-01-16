In Donetsk region, a serviceman was exposed trying to sell weapons, and over 500 drones were also discovered and seized

The commander of a platoon unit of one of the military units stationed in Donetsk region was exposed for illegal sale of weapons, including a portable anti-aircraft missile system and two machine guns. In addition, almost 550 drones were found and seized from him, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

According to the investigation, the serviceman decided to profit from the sale of weapons and ammunition. In November 2025, he found a "client" through a messenger and exchanged an illegally acquired MANPADS for an unmanned aerial vehicle for the purpose of its further resale.

After that, in January of this year, the suspect tried to sell two more machine guns for 175 thousand hryvnias, but SBI officers detained him during the attempted sale.

During the investigative actions, Bureau employees seized illegally sold weapons. Measures are currently being taken to transfer the MANPADS and two machine guns to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, at the suspect's place of residence, SBI employees found and seized 549 drones, 277 batteries for them and other special equipment, over 80 kg of explosives, almost 2.5 thousand electric detonators, as well as a mobile phone, a laptop and 74 thousand US dollars.

The serviceman was notified of suspicion of carrying, acquiring and selling firearms and ammunition without a permit provided by law - under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment.

Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing the origin of the seized drones, weapons and ammunition, including whether they were possibly stolen from a military unit or written off as military property allegedly lost during combat operations.

