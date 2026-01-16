In Donetsk region, a serviceman was exposed trying to sell weapons, and over 500 drones were also discovered and seized

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:02 AM • 2088 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 2842 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 8448 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 16032 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 21592 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 22419 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 33056 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 36792 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 75332 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 84970 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacksVideoJanuary 16, 04:12 AM • 13585 views
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16PhotoJanuary 16, 04:55 AM • 16923 views
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian SamaraPhotoJanuary 16, 05:20 AM • 14527 views
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearing07:17 AM • 11485 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences07:54 AM • 9402 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 25684 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 57882 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 75332 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 84970 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 69856 views
Actual people
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
Czech Republic
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 1748 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 15476 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 27750 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 49127 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 82677 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Truth Social
The Diplomat

In Donetsk region, a serviceman was exposed trying to sell weapons, and over 500 drones were also discovered and seized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

A squad commander in Donetsk region was exposed selling MANPADS and two machine guns. 549 drones, explosives, and $74,000 were seized from him.

In Donetsk region, a serviceman was exposed trying to sell weapons, and over 500 drones were also discovered and seized

The commander of a platoon unit of one of the military units stationed in Donetsk region was exposed for illegal sale of weapons, including a portable anti-aircraft missile system and two machine guns. In addition, almost 550 drones were found and seized from him, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

According to the investigation, the serviceman decided to profit from the sale of weapons and ammunition. In November 2025, he found a "client" through a messenger and exchanged an illegally acquired MANPADS for an unmanned aerial vehicle for the purpose of its further resale.

After that, in January of this year, the suspect tried to sell two more machine guns for 175 thousand hryvnias, but SBI officers detained him during the attempted sale.

During the investigative actions, Bureau employees seized illegally sold weapons. Measures are currently being taken to transfer the MANPADS and two machine guns to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Grenade launchers, automatic rifles, explosives: security forces liquidated a network for selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine09.12.25, 14:50 • 3831 view

In addition, at the suspect's place of residence, SBI employees found and seized 549 drones, 277 batteries for them and other special equipment, over 80 kg of explosives, almost 2.5 thousand electric detonators, as well as a mobile phone, a laptop and 74 thousand US dollars.

The serviceman was notified of suspicion of carrying, acquiring and selling firearms and ammunition without a permit provided by law - under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years of imprisonment.

Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing the origin of the seized drones, weapons and ammunition, including whether they were possibly stolen from a military unit or written off as military property allegedly lost during combat operations.

Large-scale illegal arms trafficking channel eliminated in Ukraine29.12.25, 10:44 • 8752 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Search
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle