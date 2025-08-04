$41.760.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Dnipropetrovsk region, SBU detained a GRU agent of the Russian Federation in the State Special Transport Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

The SBU detained an agent of Russian intelligence in the Dnipropetrovsk region. He adjusted enemy air attacks and transmitted the geolocations of the military unit.

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian intelligence agent in the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SSU.

Details

The detention took place in the Dnipropetrovsk region: the man was mobilized to a combat brigade of the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense – after mobilization, he was recruited by the Russians. The suspect came to the attention of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate due to his pro-Russian comments on social networks – the recruitment took place during general military training at the training ground.

The traitor was tasked with adjusting Russian air attacks on the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In particular, he handed over to the occupiers the geolocations of the military unit where he underwent military training.

After his detention, a phone with evidence of working for the enemy was found and seized from him. The suspect was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

Currently, the detainee is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office prevented an assassination attempt by the FSB on the commander of the 108th separate battalion "Wolves of Da Vinci" Serhiy Filimonov. A resident of Dnipropetrovsk region was recruited by Russian special services – he was blackmailed with a fabricated case of treason.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine