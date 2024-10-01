Russian troops shelled Nikopol and three communities in Dnipropetrovs'k region

In the Dnipro region, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district at night. Enemy shelling was carried out with Grad rockets and artillery, high-rise buildings were damaged, but there were no casualties, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Nikopol district was under attack by Russian troops from evening and night. The aggressor opened fire from Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. A kamikaze drone was also used. The enemy shelled the district center, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska, and Marhanetska communities. Three high-rise buildings were destroyed in the latter," Lysak wrote.

According to him, according to the updated information, a five-story building was damaged in Nikopol district as a result of yesterday's shelling.

"There were no fatalities or injuries everywhere," the RMA chairman said.

In other districts of Dnipropetrovs'k, he said, it was calm.

