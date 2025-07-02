In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russia attacked two districts: there are wounded and damaged property

Two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were attacked by the enemy on July 2. The communities of Nikopol and Synelnykove came under fire. This was reported on Telegram by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

Details

In Nikopol district, a total of seven people were injured. Five were hospitalized, including a 17-year-old girl.

The Russian army terrorized the settlements of the district with drones and artillery. Several fires broke out. In particular, a wheat field was burning. All fires were extinguished by rescuers.

2 private houses, 3 outbuildings were damaged, and one more was destroyed. Cars, a garage, an enterprise, and infrastructure were damaged.

In Synelnykove district, the enemy struck with KABs. The Mezheva community was under attack. Almost three dozen houses, 2 cars, and unused buildings were destroyed.

According to updated information, at night the aggressor hit the Mezheva community with an FPV drone, and early in the morning – the Velykomykhailivka community with artillery. Infrastructure and a house were damaged.

