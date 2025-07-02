$41.820.04
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
09:18 AM
08:30 AM
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
06:39 AM
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
06:24 AM
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 01:57 PM
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
July 1, 12:51 PM
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
06:24 AM
Enemy shelling of Nikopol: 4 people injured, houses and cars damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Nikopol was shelled by UAVs and artillery on July 2, resulting in four people being wounded and damage to cars and residential buildings. The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation.

Enemy shelling of Nikopol: 4 people injured, houses and cars damaged

The invaders attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs and artillery. Cars and residential buildings were damaged; 4 people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The enemy shelled Nikopol. According to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, as a result of the enemy shelling on July 2, using UAVs and artillery, 4 people were injured. Cars and residential buildings were damaged. An investigation has been launched.

Recall

8 enemy drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of July 2, but the attacks led to damage to enterprises, a farm, buildings, and power lines. A 69-year-old woman was injured.

In Donetsk region, the enemy attacked Novotroitske with 5 drones at night, Sloviansk with 6 more: consequences shown30.06.25, 13:20 • 1392 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
