Enemy shelling of Nikopol: 4 people injured, houses and cars damaged

The invaders attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs and artillery. Cars and residential buildings were damaged; 4 people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The enemy shelled Nikopol. According to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, as a result of the enemy shelling on July 2, using UAVs and artillery, 4 people were injured. Cars and residential buildings were damaged. An investigation has been launched.

Recall

8 enemy drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of July 2, but the attacks led to damage to enterprises, a farm, buildings, and power lines. A 69-year-old woman was injured.

