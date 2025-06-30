In Donetsk region, at night the enemy attacked Novotroitske with 5 drones, Sloviansk - with another 5: consequences shown

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked the industrial zone of Sloviansk with six drones and Novotroitske with five drones overnight, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"Sloviansk: Russian troops attacked the city's industrial zone with six UAVs. Private and multi-apartment buildings were damaged, and fires broke out at two addresses. Destroyed structural elements, roofing and inter-floor coverings of warehouse buildings were burning," the State Emergency Service reported.

Firefighters, as indicated, quickly extinguished the fires. No information about dead or injured has been reported.

The shelling, according to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, occurred overnight.

As noted by the police, the occupiers struck Sloviansk with six Geran-2 drones — at least three multi-apartment and 10 private houses were damaged, and there is destruction in the industrial zone.

In addition, as the police indicated, Russia also struck Novotroitske with five Geran-2 UAVs tonight — one person was injured, and residential and non-residential premises were damaged.

Also under fire were Vesela Hora and Samarske, where private homes were damaged.

Supplement

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, over the past day, Russians took one life in Donetsk region, and six people were wounded, including a child. On June 29, the police recorded 3,149 enemy shellings along the front line and in residential areas. Hits occurred in 6 settlements, 25 civilian objects were damaged, including 15 residential buildings: