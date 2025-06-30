$41.640.06
742mm
In Donetsk region, at night the enemy attacked Novotroitske with 5 drones, Sloviansk - with another 5: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

Russian troops attacked Donetsk region with drones: Sloviansk was hit by six UAVs in the industrial zone, houses were damaged and fires broke out. Novotroitske was attacked by five drones, there is an injured person and damage.

In Donetsk region, at night the enemy attacked Novotroitske with 5 drones, Sloviansk - with another 5: consequences shown

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked the industrial zone of Sloviansk with six drones and Novotroitske with five drones overnight, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"Sloviansk: Russian troops attacked the city's industrial zone with six UAVs. Private and multi-apartment buildings were damaged, and fires broke out at two addresses. Destroyed structural elements, roofing and inter-floor coverings of warehouse buildings were burning," the State Emergency Service reported.

Firefighters, as indicated, quickly extinguished the fires. No information about dead or injured has been reported.

The shelling, according to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, occurred overnight.

As noted by the police, the occupiers struck Sloviansk with six Geran-2 drones — at least three multi-apartment and 10 private houses were damaged, and there is destruction in the industrial zone.

In addition, as the police indicated, Russia also struck Novotroitske with five Geran-2 UAVs tonight — one person was injured, and residential and non-residential premises were damaged.

Also under fire were Vesela Hora and Samarske, where private homes were damaged.

Supplement

According to the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, over the past day, Russians took one life in Donetsk region, and six people were wounded, including a child. On June 29, the police recorded 3,149 enemy shellings along the front line and in residential areas. Hits occurred in 6 settlements, 25 civilian objects were damaged, including 15 residential buildings:

  • in Kostiantynivka, Russian troops dropped two KAB-250 bombs — killed a civilian, damaged 2 multi-apartment and 9 private houses, 6 trading pavilions, and a section of railway track;
    • in Lyman, as a result of shelling from an Uragan MLRS, three people were injured, including one child, and a multi-apartment building and a pharmacy were damaged. In addition, an FPV drone damaged a private home.
      • one wounded in Pokrovsk and one in Ivanivka, where an enemy drone attacked a private house. In Bilytska, an FPV drone damaged a multi-apartment building;
        • Andriivka-Klevtsove was hit by a KAB-250 bomb and an FPV drone, damaging an infrastructure object.
          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          National Police of Ukraine
          Pokrovsk
          Donetsk Oblast
          Sloviansk
          State Emergency Service of Ukraine
          Shahed-136
          Konstantinovka
