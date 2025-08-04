In Dnipropetrovsk region, routes of a number of suburban trains are being changed due to the security situation - UZ

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the movement of a number of suburban trains is being changed due to the security situation, some are temporarily canceled, reported on Monday in the official channel for suburban connections of Ukrzaliznytsia in Telegram, writes UNN.

Due to the security situation in Dnipropetrovsk region, we are changing the connection of certain suburban trains. Some routes are shortened to/from Demuryne station, some are temporarily canceled - the message from UZ says.

As noted, these trains are:

from 04.08.2025 until further notice: train No. 6130 Dnipro-Holovnyi – Demuryne (instead of Dnipro-Holovnyi – Prosiana). Runs daily, except Tuesday and Wednesday. Departure: 20:34. Arrival: 23:41

from 05.08.2025 until further notice:

Train No. 6132 Prosiana – Mezheva. Temporarily canceled. Train No. 6109 Demuryne – Dnipro-Holovnyi (instead of Mezheva – Dnipro-Holovnyi). Runs daily, except Wednesday and Thursday. Departure: 03:33. Arrival: 07:35. Train No. 6148 Chaplyne – Demuryne (instead of Chaplyne – Mezheva). Runs daily. Departure: 06:44. Arrival: 07:15. Train No. 6143 Demuryne – Chaplyne (instead of Mezheva – Chaplyne). Runs daily. Departure: 08:32. Arrival: 09:00. Train No. 6112 Chaplyne – Demuryne (instead of Chaplyne – Mezheva). Runs daily. Departure: 13:00. Arrival: 13:31. Train No. 6123 Demuryne – Chaplyne (instead of Mezheva – Chaplyne). Runs daily. Departure: 14:49. Arrival: 15:16.

"Please take these changes into account when planning your trips. Thank you for your understanding!" - stated in UZ.

Addition

Already at the end of June, the CPD of the NSDC reported on battles near the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region.