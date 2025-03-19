In Dnipropetrovsk region, dealers were trading cars imported for the Armed Forces
Kyiv • UNN
A criminal scheme for the sale of cars that were imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region. The organizer and his accomplices sold at least 10 cars.
Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme in the Dnipropetrovsk region for the sale of cars imported as humanitarian aid for the army.
This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.
Operatives of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office exposed the scheme and informed the dealers who were selling cars imported into Ukraine as aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the suspicion.
The scheme was organized by a resident of Dnipro. The group included five people: the director of a charitable organization, two brothers of the organizer and an acquaintance. One of the accomplices was looking for cars with European registration in Poland. After that, he delivered them to border checkpoints. There, the director of the charitable organization created customs declarations and provided guarantee letters to the customs control authorities for the import of cars under a simplified procedure as humanitarian aid.
Then the suspects drove the cars, posted advertisements for the sale of cars on Internet platforms and in social networks at prices below market prices.
Previously, law enforcement officers documented the sale of 10 cars. During the searches, cash, documentation, cars and other material evidence were seized. The issue of choosing preventive measures for the suspects is currently being resolved.
