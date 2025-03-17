Officials of "Kyivzelenbud" are suspected of illegally appropriating more than 5.35 million hryvnias
Kyiv • UNN
An organized group, including officials of "Kyivzelenbud", are suspected of entering false information in the acts of completed works. The losses to the Kyiv community amount to more than 5.35 million hryvnias.
An organized group involved in carrying out repairs in parks and squares in several districts of Kyiv is suspected of entering deliberately false information into the acts of completed works. According to the investigation, the community of the city of Kyiv suffered losses of millions of hryvnias.
Transmits UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
Details
An organized group, including heads of private enterprises and officials of "Kyivzelenbud", are suspected of seizing budget funds allocated for major repairs and restoration of parks and squares of the capital.
According to the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office:
KO "Kyivzelenbud" and contractors, during 2023 in Kyiv, according to concluded agreements, carried out the repair of the retaining wall in the Poznyaky park in the Darnytskyi district, repaired the paths between the squares on Vyshhorodska street in the Obolonskyi district, the square on Inzhenera Borodina street and the paths in "Hydropark" in the Dniprovskyi district.
Acting in a prior conspiracy, Zelenbud officials, with the involvement of a cost estimator hired under a civil law contract, entered deliberately false information into the acts of completed works regarding the scope and cost of work and materials used. Thus, the community of the city of Kyiv suffered losses in the amount of more than 5.35 million hryvnias, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.
This amount is confirmed by the conclusions of forensic commodity, construction, technical and economic examinations.
The issue of choosing preventive measures in the form of detention for these persons is currently being resolved.
The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the SU GUNP of the city of Kyiv with the operational support of the Department of Strategic Investigations in the city of Kyiv of the DSR NP of Ukraine.
Let us remind
Five people have been notified of suspicion for embezzlement of UAH 1.4 million of budget funds through the conclusion of invalid contracts for the overhaul of buildings of KP "Kyivmisksvitlo".
Law enforcement officers exposed a group of people who, through fake accounts on social networks, appropriated more than UAH 2.5 million in donations for the Armed Forces. The attackers used documents of active servicemen to raise funds.