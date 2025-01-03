Two women from Vinnytsia region paid a fraudster over UAH 1.2 million to buy a car from the United States

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81331 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157156 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132555 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139806 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177213 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168770 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136994 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136440 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71586 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105023 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107228 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157156 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177214 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196282 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185372 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136445 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136999 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144804 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136323 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153346 views
Two women from Vinnytsia region paid a fraudster over UAH 1.2 million to buy a car from the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39258 views

A 29-year-old man defrauded two women of UAH 1.2 million by promising to buy a Mercedes-Benz and a Subaru Forester Limited in the United States. The court imposed on the suspect a custodial measure of restraint.

In Vinnytsia region, a 29-year-old resident of Kyiv swindled two women out of more than UAH 1.2 million by promising to organize the purchase of cars in the United States. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.

A 29-year-old resident of Kyiv region took money from his "clients" for the alleged purchase of vehicles at an auction in the United States, delivery, customs clearance and registration, but he had no intention of fulfilling his obligations and disposed of other people's money at his own discretion. The court remanded the offender in custody and he faces up to eight years behind bars,

- the statement said.

It is noted that a 52-year-old resident of Zhmerynka district and a 39-year-old resident of Vinnytsia district suffered from the actions of the "intermediary". They learned from their friends that the suspect could help them become owners of cars at an affordable price from abroad. The man offered the women Mercedes-Benz and Subaru Forester Limited. The purchase of such cars cost almost UAH 700 thousand for one of them, and the other paid more than UAH 500 thousand. However, they were left both without vehicles and without money.

The Vinnytsia District Police established the offender's whereabouts and, under the procedural supervision of the Vinnytsia District Prosecutor's Office, investigators served him a notice of suspicion of large-scale fraud (Part 4 Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed on the suspect a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

A 73-year-old Kyiv resident gave 380 thousand hryvnias to fraudsters, believing the story of her daughter's urgent surgery in Germany. The police detained one of the suspects in Zhytomyr, seizing part of the money.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

