Two women from Vinnytsia region paid a fraudster over UAH 1.2 million to buy a car from the United States

In Vinnytsia region, a 29-year-old resident of Kyiv swindled two women out of more than UAH 1.2 million by promising to organize the purchase of cars in the United States. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports.

A 29-year-old resident of Kyiv region took money from his "clients" for the alleged purchase of vehicles at an auction in the United States, delivery, customs clearance and registration, but he had no intention of fulfilling his obligations and disposed of other people's money at his own discretion. The court remanded the offender in custody and he faces up to eight years behind bars, - the statement said.

It is noted that a 52-year-old resident of Zhmerynka district and a 39-year-old resident of Vinnytsia district suffered from the actions of the "intermediary". They learned from their friends that the suspect could help them become owners of cars at an affordable price from abroad. The man offered the women Mercedes-Benz and Subaru Forester Limited. The purchase of such cars cost almost UAH 700 thousand for one of them, and the other paid more than UAH 500 thousand. However, they were left both without vehicles and without money.

The Vinnytsia District Police established the offender's whereabouts and, under the procedural supervision of the Vinnytsia District Prosecutor's Office, investigators served him a notice of suspicion of large-scale fraud (Part 4 Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed on the suspect a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

