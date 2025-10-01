In Dnipro and the region, there are power outages: local publics report a "strange flash" in the sky

Power outages are observed in Dnipro and the region. Local Telegram channels report a "strange flash," UNN reports.

Power outages are reported in Dnipro. Outages were observed throughout the region. - the message says.

In addition, a video of a "strange flash" seen in the sky before the power outages began is circulating on social media.

Local and regional authorities have not yet commented on either the information about power outages or the "strange flash."

