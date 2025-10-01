In Dnipro and the region, there are power outages: local publics report a "strange flash" in the sky
Kyiv • UNN
Power outages have been recorded in Dnipro and the region. This was preceded by a "strange flash" in the sky, a video of which is circulating on social media.
Power outages are reported in Dnipro. Outages were observed throughout the region.
In addition, a video of a "strange flash" seen in the sky before the power outages began is circulating on social media.
Local and regional authorities have not yet commented on either the information about power outages or the "strange flash."
