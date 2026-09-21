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In Dnipro, a Russian "mole" gathered intelligence on a defense enterprise for the Russian Federation — he was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

The man is suspected of passing the Russian Federation the coordinates, diagrams of enterprise, and data on military personnel in Dnipro. He was detained and remanded in custody without bail.

In Dnipro, a Russian "mole" gathered intelligence on a defense enterprise for the Russian Federation — he was detained

In Dnipro, an employee of a defense enterprise was detained for collecting intelligence for Russia. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on September 21, UNN writes.

The employee of one of Dnipro’s defense enterprises was notified of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the OPG reported.

The substance of the case

According to the investigation, "in 2026, the man agreed to cooperate with a serviceman of the Russian armed forces and carried out his assignments to collect information about defense enterprises and the possible locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces and Security Service of Ukraine servicemen in Dnipro."

"The suspect collected information about the city’s industrial infrastructure, sent coordinates to a representative of the Russian Federation, as well as hand-drawn diagrams showing the locations of buildings on the premises of a defense-industrial complex enterprise where he worked. In addition, he passed on information about the enterprise’s operating schedule and security," the OPG reported.

Also, according to the OPG, at the Russian serviceman’s instruction, the suspect "conducted reconnaissance regarding the possible presence of Ukrainian servicemen at one of Dnipro’s hotels."

The man reportedly passed the collected data to a representative of the aggressor country via Telegram.

Law enforcement actions

He was detained in September 2026. During searches, mobile phones containing evidence of illegal activity were seized, it was stated.

The suspect was remanded in custody without the right to post bail.

Russian "mole" detained in Lviv for attempting sabotage at defense enterprise03.07.26, 12:24 • 16966 views

Julia Shramko

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