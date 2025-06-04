In Chernihiv region, Russians attacked a civilian's yard with a drone: a man was injured

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops carried out a drone attack, one person is reported injured, the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus said on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the border village of Novgorod-Siversky community, the Russians attacked the yard of a local civilian resident with a drone. A 43-year-old owner was injured. He was hospitalized - Chaus wrote.

Details

In the last 24 hours alone, according to Chaus, the Russians attacked 12 settlements in 3 communities of the region. 26 shellings - 34 explosions. Under attack - Semenivska, Snovska and Novgorod-Siverska communities.

