In Chernihiv region, a man drove over a mine with a tractor: he was hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast, a 30-year-old man sustained a mine-explosive injury after driving a tractor over an explosive object. The injured person is in the hospital in serious condition, receiving necessary medical care.
In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast, a man sustained an explosive injury after his tractor ran over a mine. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, writes UNN.
Details
"In the border area of Novhorod-Sivershchyna, a 30-year-old man drove a tractor over an explosive device. He sustained a mine-explosive injury. He is currently in the hospital in serious condition. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance," Chaus reported.
The head of the OVA also reminded that border areas are dangerous. If a suspicious object is found, one should contact the relevant services.
"And once again: the border area is dangerous. Protect your life. If you notice a suspicious object - do not approach, do not touch. Call "101" or "102". Specialists know what to do," emphasized the head of the OVA.
Addition
In the village of Stavyще of the Shevchenkivska community, an unknown object exploded, injuring a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old teenager. The victims were hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and a hand burn, respectively.
In Zaporizhzhia, a 27-year-old man died due to careless handling of an explosive device. He died in the hospital from mine-explosive injuries.