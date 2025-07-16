In Chernihiv region, a man drove over a mine with a tractor: he was hospitalized

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast, a man sustained an explosive injury after his tractor ran over a mine. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, writes UNN.

Details

"In the border area of Novhorod-Sivershchyna, a 30-year-old man drove a tractor over an explosive device. He sustained a mine-explosive injury. He is currently in the hospital in serious condition. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance," Chaus reported.

The head of the OVA also reminded that border areas are dangerous. If a suspicious object is found, one should contact the relevant services.

"And once again: the border area is dangerous. Protect your life. If you notice a suspicious object - do not approach, do not touch. Call "101" or "102". Specialists know what to do," emphasized the head of the OVA.

Addition

In the village of Stavyще of the Shevchenkivska community, an unknown object exploded, injuring a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old teenager. The victims were hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and a hand burn, respectively.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 27-year-old man died due to careless handling of an explosive device. He died in the hospital from mine-explosive injuries.