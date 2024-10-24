In chechnya, a military ural truck with rosgvardia soldiers was ambushed and shot
Unidentified gunmen opened fire on an ural military truck carrying russian soldiers near grozny. The attack killed three soldiers and injured several others.
In the grozny district of chechnya, unidentified persons shot a military truck with "rosgvardeytsia". UNN reports this with reference to russian media and local publics.
Around noon, near the chechen capital of grozny, unidentified persons ambushed an ural military truck with russian soldiers inside.
Three russian soldiers are reported dead and several wounded. The name of one of the dead was officially published.
Security forces are working at the scene, the attackers have disappeared.
In October, a gas tank exploded at a gas station in grozny , killing four people, including two children.
