Formed "Kadyrovites" to support russia: Chechen parliamentary chairman to be tried in absentia in Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 60459 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107742 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136670 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135262 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174986 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171140 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280811 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178161 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167154 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148810 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102909 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102648 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104642 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 72435 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 45728 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 60459 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280811 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248758 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233893 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259257 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32762 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136670 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105920 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105926 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122091 views
Actual
Formed "Kadyrovites" to support russia: Chechen parliamentary chairman to be tried in absentia in Ukraine

Formed "Kadyrovites" to support russia: Chechen parliamentary chairman to be tried in absentia in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31941 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has charged Magomed Daudov, the chairman of the Chechen Republic's parliament, with numerous crimes related to the war against Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine has completed an investigation into the chairman of the Chechen Republic's parliament, Magomed Daudov, and submitted an indictment to the court. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, from May 2022 to October 2023, the defendant carried out Kadyrov's instructions to form assault units of militants for the war against Ukraine.

In addition, during July-November 2022, Daudov repeatedly personally visited the temporarily occupied Lysychansk, Popasna, and Mariupol.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Daudov a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 5, Art. 27, Art. 110, Part 3 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other grave consequences);
  • ч. 5, Art. 27, Part 2, Art. 437 (planning, preparation, initiation and conduct of aggressive war);
  • ч. 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Since the offender is on the territory of russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice

- the SBU said.

Addendum 

The SBU found that with Daudov's direct involvement, the 78th motorized special forces regiment "North-Akhmat" was created in the North Caucasus, as well as the battalions "South-Akhmat", "West-Akhmat" and "East-Akhmat".

Subsequently, the enemy units were included in the occupation groups of the russian Federation and transferred to the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

Murder of writer Vakulenko: the case of two Russian soldiers is sent to court03.01.24, 20:37 • 31237 views

Law enforcers emphasized that Kadyrov's men are involved in repressions against the civilian population, abducting people who resist the invaders.

In addition, Daudov himself posted posts on his Telegram channel calling on residents of the North Caucasus to join Kadyrov's occupation forces.

Recall

In Ukraine , a colonel of the russian Federal Security Service, who was in charge of torture chambers where Ukrainians were held during the occupation of Kherson region, will be tried.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising