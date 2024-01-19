Formed "Kadyrovites" to support russia: Chechen parliamentary chairman to be tried in absentia in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has completed an investigation into the chairman of the Chechen Republic's parliament, Magomed Daudov, and submitted an indictment to the court. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, from May 2022 to October 2023, the defendant carried out Kadyrov's instructions to form assault units of militants for the war against Ukraine.

In addition, during July-November 2022, Daudov repeatedly personally visited the temporarily occupied Lysychansk, Popasna, and Mariupol.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Daudov a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 5, Art. 27, Art. 110, Part 3 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other grave consequences);

ч. 5, Art. 27, Part 2, Art. 437 (planning, preparation, initiation and conduct of aggressive war);



ч. 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).



Since the offender is on the territory of russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice - the SBU said.

Addendum

The SBU found that with Daudov's direct involvement, the 78th motorized special forces regiment "North-Akhmat" was created in the North Caucasus, as well as the battalions "South-Akhmat", "West-Akhmat" and "East-Akhmat".

Subsequently, the enemy units were included in the occupation groups of the russian Federation and transferred to the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

Law enforcers emphasized that Kadyrov's men are involved in repressions against the civilian population, abducting people who resist the invaders.

In addition, Daudov himself posted posts on his Telegram channel calling on residents of the North Caucasus to join Kadyrov's occupation forces.

Recall

In Ukraine , a colonel of the russian Federal Security Service, who was in charge of torture chambers where Ukrainians were held during the occupation of Kherson region, will be tried.