Photograph: Danita Delimont/Alamy

A Swiss tourist was killed in Cameroon, while tourists from the United Kingdom and the United States were injured after a group of travelers encountered a herd of elephants, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

According to media reports, on November 19, a group of six people—four Britons, one Swiss national, and one American—accompanied by local guides, was hiking near the village of Bakingili, in the southern part of Mount Cameroon National Park. They were walking along a trail used by elephants to reach a nearby lake when they encountered a herd of about 15 animals.

The elephants attacked the group. Alain Trou, a Swiss national who worked as an executive at an insurance company in London, was reportedly struck by a tusk, while one of the guides was thrown into a ditch, directly onto Trou; the other members of the group hid in trees.

One of the British tourists told Cameroonian media that Trou had a bruise under his eye; at first, he remained conscious and complained of an arm injury. According to her, there were concerns that he might be suffering from internal bleeding.

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"He said that an elephant had attacked him," one local resident added (according to a video published by the radio station CBS Radio Buea FM). "The elephant simply crushed him."

Trou later died from his injuries. On November 21, a joint team of park workers and military personnel carried his body out of the park and transported it to a morgue in the city of Limbe. The American tourist, who was also injured, was hospitalized and later discharged, local media reported.

One of the British tourists, who said he hid in a tree stump for two hours, recalled the moment of the elephant attack: "I saw the elephants almost right next to me. I thought: if I continue along this trail, I will be hit. So I headed in the opposite direction. They ran along the trail, while I darted to the side and hid in the bushes. Then I heard screams."

Sean McGovern, head of the British division of the insurance company Axa XL, where Trou had worked for 13 years, confirmed his death. He said that Trou was "a valued member of our team, a respected colleague and friend whose contribution, professionalism, and warmth touched many people." Cameroonian media reported that clashes between elephants and local residents had occurred over the past 10 years.