In Burshtyn, a warning was issued about the possible discovery of cluster munitions from "Shaheds" after a Russian attack

10:10 AM
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
08:17 AM
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
08:02 AM
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
October 29, 02:53 PM
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
October 29, 12:54 PM
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Popular news
Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operations
October 30, 02:14 AM
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the city
October 30, 03:11 AM
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delays
October 30, 04:34 AM
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo
06:35 AM
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?
08:40 AM
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?
08:40 AM
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
October 29, 12:54 PM
October 29, 12:54 PM
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
October 29, 11:54 AM
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
October 29, 11:14 AM
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 07:00 AM
October 29, 07:00 AM
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
October 29, 03:50 PM
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting
October 29, 01:18 PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles
October 29, 08:05 AM
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record
October 29, 06:46 AM
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and Ireland
October 28, 06:29 PM
In Burshtyn, a warning was issued about the possible discovery of cluster munitions from "Shaheds" after a Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1554 views

In Burshtyn, Prykarpattia, after a Russian attack, a warning was issued about the possible discovery of cluster munitions that could have been dropped from "Shaheds." The city council urges residents not to approach suspicious objects and to report them to the State Emergency Service or the police.

In Burshtyn, a warning was issued about the possible discovery of cluster munitions from "Shaheds" after a Russian attack

In Burshtyn, Prykarpattia, after a Russian attack, a warning was issued about the possible discovery of cluster munitions that could have been dropped from "Shaheds," the Burshtyn City Council reported on Thursday on Facebook, writes UNN.

There is information about the possible discovery of cluster munitions that could have been dropped from Shaheds. Be careful!

- reported the city council.

People are urged not to approach or touch suspicious objects, to immediately report them to the State Emergency Service (101) or the police (102), and under no circumstances to try to move or inspect them on their own.

Ivano-Frankivsk region on October 30 suffered a massive Russian attack, where the enemy attacked critical infrastructure.

Julia Shramko

