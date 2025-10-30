In Burshtyn, a warning was issued about the possible discovery of cluster munitions from "Shaheds" after a Russian attack

In Burshtyn, Prykarpattia, after a Russian attack, a warning was issued about the possible discovery of cluster munitions that could have been dropped from "Shaheds," the Burshtyn City Council reported on Thursday on Facebook, writes UNN.

There is information about the possible discovery of cluster munitions that could have been dropped from Shaheds. Be careful! - reported the city council.

People are urged not to approach or touch suspicious objects, to immediately report them to the State Emergency Service (101) or the police (102), and under no circumstances to try to move or inspect them on their own.

Addition

Ivano-Frankivsk region on October 30 suffered a massive Russian attack, where the enemy attacked critical infrastructure.