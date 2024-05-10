In Brovary, a man attacked police officers and threatened them with a weapon

In Brovary, Kyiv region, a drunk man in a bar with a weapon attacked police officers who arrived to arrest him. The attacker is currently behind bars and faces up to 5 years in prison. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Law enforcement agencies clarified that the incident in Brovary occurred the night before last, on May 8. It is noted that he was committing hooliganism in the institution.

"When the police arrived at the scene, he continued to commit hooliganism, started throwing himself at the police, eventually pulled out a weapon and threatened the police. The police detained the man and seized the weapon," the National Police said.

The suspect was a 50-year-old local resident with a previous conviction. Investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion of committing crimes stipulated by Part 3 Article 296, Part 1 and 2 Article 345 of the Criminal Code.

"He was served with a notice of suspicion for hooliganism, threatening to kill a police officer and inflicting bodily harm on a police officer. Under these articles of the Criminal Code, he faces up to five years in prison. He is currently in a temporary detention center," the police said.

Law enforcement agencies added that the court will soon choose a preventive measure against the suspect. The National Police released a video of the attacker's detention in Brovary on the evening of May 8.

