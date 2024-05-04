A man who opened fire in a garage and injured people is detained in Dnipro

In Dnipro, police detained a 31-year-old man who opened fire in a garage and wounded two people. This was reported by the regional police, UNN reports.

Details

The incident took place on May 3 in the afternoon. The man knocked on the door of the potential victims' garage, and when the door was opened, he fired shots from an unidentified weapon at two men aged 23 and 35 and fled.

The victims with gunshot wounds were hospitalized.

A special police operation was launched in the region to detain the man. Law enforcement officers tracked down the suspect in the center of Dnipro in a few hours. The man was detained.

He was served with a notice of suspicion under Article 15, paragraph 2, Article 115, paragraph 1, part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder of two or more persons).

