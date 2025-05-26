In Berlin, diplomats are increasingly violating traffic laws: the leaders of the anti-rating

$41.500.00
46.930.00
enru
How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 7370 views

How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17503 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 33585 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 48481 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 205038 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311378 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 353521 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 194058 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120114 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 111424 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
96%
746mm
Popular news

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

May 25, 09:37 PM • 41924 views

"I don't understand what the hell happened to him": Trump is unhappy with putin's actions in Ukraine

May 25, 10:41 PM • 75126 views

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 43475 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 43698 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

01:38 AM • 38288 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311378 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 353521 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 311922 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 403447 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 481997 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 122867 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 205038 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 68042 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 64271 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 68111 views
Actual

Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

In Berlin, diplomats are increasingly violating traffic laws: the leaders of the anti-rating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The number of traffic violations by drivers with diplomatic license plates has increased in Berlin. Most violations are by drivers of the embassies of Saudi Arabia, the United States and Iraq, and Ukrainian diplomats are in seventh place.

In Berlin, diplomats are increasingly violating traffic laws: the leaders of the anti-rating

Drivers of cars with diplomatic license plates in Berlin are increasingly ignoring traffic rules. The number of administrative protocols issued to them for traffic violations in 2024 has increased for the second year in a row. This data was provided by the Berlin police, DW reports with reference to the Tagesspiegel publication, writes UNN.

Details

Last year in Berlin, the police drew up 18,288 protocols on violations of traffic rules for cars with diplomatic license plates. And this is an average of 50 violations per day, the police calculated. The number of violations increased by 10% compared to 2023 and has been growing for the second year in a row, law enforcement officers emphasized.

More than 25 thousand road accidents occurred in Ukraine in a year: main causes and number of victims23.01.25, 13:20 • 24369 views

The most reports of violations were received by drivers of the Saudi Arabian embassy – 1225. They are followed in the top by employees of the US embassy with 1162 violations. Then, with some separation, come Iraq, Turkey and Azerbaijan, followed by Qatar, Egypt. Drivers of Ukrainian diplomats are in seventh place in this anti-rating.

Hit a police officer who was checking documents: a man was notified of suspicion in the Rivne region10.05.25, 13:23 • 3473 views

Most often, drivers park incorrectly or violate the speed limit. But due to immunity, diplomats cannot be held accountable, and the proceedings in the case are terminated, the publication specifies.

During the accident, drivers of the diplomatic corps fled the scene in more than half of the cases. The police recorded 48 accidents involving embassy cars, 19 of which resulted in injuries, one person died.

In Ukraine, cameras on the roads will begin to record driving through yellow and red traffic lights21.05.25, 17:28 • 4432 views

Let us remind you

The European Parliament supported the adoption of a directive according to which penalties for speeding or drunk driving should be applied in all EU member states.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
European Parliament
Iraq
Azerbaijan
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Turkey
United States
Egypt
Ukraine
Berlin
Brent
$64.40
Bitcoin
$109,674.40
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,365.04
Ethereum
$2,566.39