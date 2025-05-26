In Berlin, diplomats are increasingly violating traffic laws: the leaders of the anti-rating

Drivers of cars with diplomatic license plates in Berlin are increasingly ignoring traffic rules. The number of administrative protocols issued to them for traffic violations in 2024 has increased for the second year in a row. This data was provided by the Berlin police, DW reports with reference to the Tagesspiegel publication, writes UNN.

Details

Last year in Berlin, the police drew up 18,288 protocols on violations of traffic rules for cars with diplomatic license plates. And this is an average of 50 violations per day, the police calculated. The number of violations increased by 10% compared to 2023 and has been growing for the second year in a row, law enforcement officers emphasized.

More than 25 thousand road accidents occurred in Ukraine in a year: main causes and number of victims

The most reports of violations were received by drivers of the Saudi Arabian embassy – 1225. They are followed in the top by employees of the US embassy with 1162 violations. Then, with some separation, come Iraq, Turkey and Azerbaijan, followed by Qatar, Egypt. Drivers of Ukrainian diplomats are in seventh place in this anti-rating.

Hit a police officer who was checking documents: a man was notified of suspicion in the Rivne region

Most often, drivers park incorrectly or violate the speed limit. But due to immunity, diplomats cannot be held accountable, and the proceedings in the case are terminated, the publication specifies.

During the accident, drivers of the diplomatic corps fled the scene in more than half of the cases. The police recorded 48 accidents involving embassy cars, 19 of which resulted in injuries, one person died.

In Ukraine, cameras on the roads will begin to record driving through yellow and red traffic lights

Let us remind you

The European Parliament supported the adoption of a directive according to which penalties for speeding or drunk driving should be applied in all EU member states.