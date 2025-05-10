Hit a police officer who was checking documents: a man was notified of suspicion in the Rivne region

In the Rivne region, a man ran over a police officer who stopped him for a document check. The offender was detained and has already been notified of the suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Rivne region police.

On May 8, at about 12:00 in the city of Sarny, a patrol police crew discovered an "Audi A2" car, the driver of which parked the vehicle in violation of traffic rules.

During the conversation, the driver behaved aggressively, did not present documents proving his identity, and tried to leave the scene, running over a police officer. His colleagues managed to detain the driver.

A 28-year-old resident of the Rokytniv community was placed in a temporary detention facility in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The investigator informed him of the suspicion, and the court chose a preventive measure in the form of personal commitment.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing

According to law enforcement officers, the 29-year-old senior lieutenant of police was diagnosed with minor bodily injuries. He is undergoing outpatient treatment.

