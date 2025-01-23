More than 25 thousand road accidents occurred in Ukraine in a year: main causes and number of victims

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 92022 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 100812 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108764 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111566 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132294 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103890 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135877 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103796 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117005 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120229 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66849 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114970 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 38313 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36383 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 92022 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132294 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135877 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167520 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157231 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 29625 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 36383 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114970 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120229 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140479 views
Actual
More than 25 thousand road accidents occurred in Ukraine in a year: main causes and number of victims

More than 25 thousand road accidents occurred in Ukraine in a year: main causes and number of victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24218 views

In 2024, 25,781 road accidents occurred in Ukraine, killing 3,202 people and injuring 32,023. The main cause of accidents was speeding, which accounted for 39.4% of all accidents with serious consequences.

In 2024, 25,781 road accidents occurred in Ukraine, killing 3,202 people and injuring 32,023, with speeding being the main cause of accidents, Oleksiy Biloshytsky, first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

In 2024, 25,781 road accidents with victims were registered, killing 3,202 people and injuring 32,023

- Biloshytsky said .

According to him, the main reasons:

  • exceeding the safe and established speed limit (39.4% of all accidents with serious consequences);
    • violation of maneuvering rules;
      • violation of intersection rules.

        Types of road accidents with victims:

        • collisions (41.7%);
          • hitting a pedestrian (26.7%);
            • hitting an obstacle (12.2%).

              He also cited other statistics on road accidents:

              • 1000 accidents were caused by drivers being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In such accidents, 110 people died and 1302 were injured.
                • 4563 road accidents with children killed and/or injured, in which 180 children were killed and 5225 children were injured.
                  • Over the year, 6877 road accidents with pedestrian victims occurred, killing 983 people and injuring 6357.

                    At the same time, he said, 300 automatic traffic violation detection systems have been restored on the roads. "And there will be more. Using the auto-fixation system, 4,361,914 decisions were issued in 2024, and in non-automatic mode, police officers issued 644,102 decisions," Biloshytskyi said.

                    The intensified patrolling regime also continues. "The presence of road patrols that additionally monitor the situation on the roads has been increased by +120 crews," Biloshytskyi said.

                    Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 25305 views

                    Julia Shramko

                    Julia Shramko

                    Crimes and emergencies
                    ukraineUkraine

                    Contact us about advertising