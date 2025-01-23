More than 25 thousand road accidents occurred in Ukraine in a year: main causes and number of victims

In 2024, 25,781 road accidents occurred in Ukraine, killing 3,202 people and injuring 32,023, with speeding being the main cause of accidents, Oleksiy Biloshytsky, first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

In 2024, 25,781 road accidents with victims were registered, killing 3,202 people and injuring 32,023 - Biloshytsky said .

According to him, the main reasons:

exceeding the safe and established speed limit (39.4% of all accidents with serious consequences);

violation of maneuvering rules;

violation of intersection rules.

Types of road accidents with victims:

collisions (41.7%);

hitting a pedestrian (26.7%);

hitting an obstacle (12.2%).

He also cited other statistics on road accidents:

1000 accidents were caused by drivers being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In such accidents, 110 people died and 1302 were injured.

4563 road accidents with children killed and/or injured, in which 180 children were killed and 5225 children were injured.

Over the year, 6877 road accidents with pedestrian victims occurred, killing 983 people and injuring 6357.

At the same time, he said, 300 automatic traffic violation detection systems have been restored on the roads. "And there will be more. Using the auto-fixation system, 4,361,914 decisions were issued in 2024, and in non-automatic mode, police officers issued 644,102 decisions," Biloshytskyi said.

The intensified patrolling regime also continues. "The presence of road patrols that additionally monitor the situation on the roads has been increased by +120 crews," Biloshytskyi said.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents