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In Berlin, an attempt was made to burn and tear down a banner in support of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

Two unidentified individuals damaged a Ukrainian banner near the PANDA platforma club at night. Berlin police are investigating the incident.

In Berlin, an attempt was made to burn and tear down a banner in support of Ukraine

In Berlin, an attempt was made to set fire to and tear down a banner supporting Ukraine. According to DW, citing the police, this is the first such case in the capital in 2026, reports UNN.

Details

The club for musicians and artists from Eastern Europe, PANDA platforma, is located in the lively Berlin district of Prenzlauer Berg. Since March 2022, a banner in the colors of the Ukrainian flag opposing russia’s invasion has hung above the entrance. As the club’s management told DW beforehand, at the end of July, two unidentified individuals tried to set the banner on fire with a lighter at night and then tore it down. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras. Information about it was withheld for several weeks for security reasons.

"It is extremely uncomfortable, unpleasant, and harsh to realize that people are not ready for open discussion, are not ready to remain within the bounds of normal conversation, and do not engage in open confrontation but do something behind our backs, hiding their faces, at night, and on top of that film it. For what purpose? We continue to support Ukraine; we have ordered a new banner," Svitlana Müller of PANDA platforma told DW.

In response to DW’s inquiry, the Berlin police said they were aware of the incident at PANDA platforma and were conducting an investigation. According to a police spokesperson, the last similar case registered in the capital occurred in September 2025, when a conflict broke out at an anti-war demonstration and the Ukrainian flag was torn. No similar incidents have been recorded since then. But this does not mean that there have been no attacks on Ukrainian flags, posters, or symbols. Some cases may not have reached law enforcement for investigation and therefore are not included in the statistics, the police noted.

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Antonina Tumanova

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