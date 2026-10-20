In Berlin, 90 police officers were deployed to disperse a protest near the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall

On Tuesday, police reported that nine protesters had glued themselves to the road near a plant belonging to defense contractor Rheinmetall in Berlin. Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported this, writes UNN.

Details

According to a police spokesperson, officers were called to the facility in Berlin’s Wedding district at 5:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. GMT). Since then, they have been trying to detach the participants from the road surface.

A total of up to 90 police officers were deployed to resolve the situation, as 11 protesters were present at the site, the spokesperson said.

Background

Rheinmetall, Germany’s largest arms manufacturer, began production at the facility in the Wedding district at the beginning of this year. Since then, the plant has repeatedly become a target of protests, among whose participants was Greta Thunberg, an activist known for her work in the fields of climate protection and social justice.

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